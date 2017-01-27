Georgia gas station boycotts Sam Adams before Super Bowl

Published:
The first NFL Super Bowl LI football sits in a bin with other balls to be stamped with the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons names at the Wilson Sporting Goods factory Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Ada, Ohio. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
The first NFL Super Bowl LI football sits in a bin with other balls to be stamped with the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons names at the Wilson Sporting Goods factory Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Ada, Ohio. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

(WSPA) Things are definitely brewing between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots.

A Exxon gas station in Gainesville, Georgia has decided to stop selling Sam Adams, until after the Super Bowl is over.

According to ESPN, the manager decided to boycott the beer after reading a column in the  Boston Globe which said, “It’s hard to get pumped up about a Super Bowl against … Atlanta.”

The gas station says that instead, they will be promoting a Atlanta based beer called SweetWater Brewing Company.

New England plays the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI on Feb. 5 in Houston.

To read the full article click on the link below:

http://www.espn.com/nfl/story/_/id/18561662/super-bowl-li-georgia-gas-station-suspends-sale-sam-adams-beer

 

