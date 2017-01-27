Give your taste buds a kick, get discovered and celebrate local brew

(WSPA) — Head over to the Country Club of Spartanburg tomorrow night from 7 p.m. until 10 p.m. for the So You Think You Can Cook Chili Cook Off. Proceeds benefit the Walker Foundation and students at the S.C. School for the Deaf and Blind. This year’s theme is “Love Where You Live.” Thirteen teams will represent the community and cook up their favorite chili. You can taste them all for $65 if you purchase your ticket ahead of time, or $75 at the door. That ticket also includes appetizers, drinks, entertainment and valet parking.

Local talent, you have a chance to be discovered tomorrow during Dollywood auditions in Spartanburg. That’s happening at the Chapman Cultural Center on East Saint John Street.

Registration starts at 10 a.m. Auditions last from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. You must be at least 17 years old to audition.

It’s Brewery 85’s third anniversary and you can celebrate with them tomorrow from noon until 5 p.m. They’re over on 6 Whitlee Court in Greenville.

They’ll have live music, food trucks and some specialty beers on tap. Beer tickets cost $5.

