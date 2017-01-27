Greer sells former hospital site to businessman for $3 million

GREER, SC (WSPA) – The City of Greer has sold the site of the former Allen Bennett Memorial Hospital has sold for more than $3 million, according to city officials.

The 10-acre site located at the corner of Wade Hampton Boulevard and Memorial Drive was purchased by businessman Jim Benson, founder of Benson Automotive – operator of numerous auto dealerships in the Upstate.

Greer City Council accepted the offer at its January 24 meeting and the sale closed Friday morning.

“This is a tremendous win for the City of Greer and its citizens,” Mayor Rick Danner said. “We said after accepting the property that the city’s goal was to put the property back on the tax rolls and to create jobs. That remained our focus throughout the process and I definitely think it was worth the wait to watch those goals become realities.”

Greer has spent $1 million demolishing buildings and clearing the property to prepare it for sale since 2010.

The site was originally gifted to Greer by Greenville Health System after they moved their operations to Greer Memorial Hospital on South Buncombe Road.

City Council says they are committed to using a portion of the profits to rebuild the Kids Planet Playground at Century Park.

Plans for development of the property have not yet been announced.

