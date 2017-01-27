Group to restore Pacolet Amphitheater into movie theater

A Pacolet resident is working to restore the abandoned amphitheater in town and make it into an outdoor movie theater and event space.

Brandon James returned to his childhood home and decided the town needed more activities.

He started a GoFund Me page to help fund his efforts. He’s hoping to initally raise $10,000 to start restoration and finish by end of March.

The theater will need concrete repaired and railings built, also the concession stand and projector room cleaned up.

The theater will provide movies at a fee on weekends. Eventually James hopes to open it up to a farmers market and hold other events.

They will be holding a community wide cleanup on February 4th from 11am to 3pm.

