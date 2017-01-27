Hillcrest High makes donation to PAALS

Students at Hillcrest High School will make a donation to a charity of their choice during their Spirit Week.

Students chose the Palmetto Animal Assistance Life Services organization and will raise money throughout the week.

PAALS is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization. The group helps people in South Carolina with disabilities, those suffering from PTSD and others.

PAALS is committed to enriching and empowering children and adults with physical disabilities and do so by training service animals.

The animals can help with educational and recreational activities and are trained by professional dog trainers.

