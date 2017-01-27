On January 27, 2017 7 News traveled to Boiling Springs for the latest addition of Hometown Spotlight.

Boiling Springs is a town in Spartanburg County and is a part of School District 2.

Boiling Springs is also home to many local businesses.

7 News began the morning at the Boiling Springs Fire Department where we spoke to the Fire Chief about a smoke detector push and CPR training.

We also heard from Boiling Springs High School students and teachers as well as Miss South Carolina Teen.

7 News spoke with students and leaders at First Baptist Boiling Springs, firefighters, members of the American Legion Unit 200, restaurants and businesses.