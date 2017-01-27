iStore ransacked during burglary in downtown Greenville

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Police are looking for 5 people in connection with a burglary at the iStore at One City Plaza in Greenville.

The burglary happened around 1:40am at the store on Laurens Street. Police say the suspects forced the door open and began ransacking the store.

Several items were taken from the store but they are still conducting inventory to determine what was taken.

The suspects are believed to have left in a silver Chevrolet Impala with a paper tag.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.

