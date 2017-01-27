Last Gatlinburg fire victim ID’d as grandmother Pam Johnson

GATLINBURG (WATE) – Sevier County officials confirmed Friday the 14th person killed in the Gatlinburg wildfires has been positively identified as missing grandmother Pamela Johnson.

Family members say that DNA samples confirm the 14th person killed in the Gatlinburg wildfires

Johnson’s granddaughter Karyssa Dalton posted to Facebook that DNA samples confirm the last set of unidentified remains are those of Johnson.

The family is also asking for help paying for Johnson’s cremation and memorial.

Dalton said she last talked to Johnson the night of the fire. The 59-year-old grandmother lived in Gatlinburg for the last 15 years and worked as a clerk at McKinney’s Market and Deli. Known as “Mama Pam.” She was last seen leaving work the night of November 28.