Man charged in 2015 armed robbery in West Union

OCONEE CO., SC (WSPA) – A Clemson man was arrested on multiple charges yesterday in connection to a March 2015 armed robbery at a West Union home, according to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office.

Adam Richardson Martin, 26, of Edgewood Ave. was booked into the Oconee County Detention Center after being transported from Kirkland Correctional Institution in Columbia.

On March 2nd, 2015, deputies responded to an armed robbery call on Murphree Dr. around 11:13 a.m.

A couple told deputies the suspect, Martin, was coming over to do some yard work.

Once Martin arrived, he asked to speak to the couple in the living room.

They say Martin told them he was not stable and that they were good people.

He then pulled out a handgun and asked for their valuables, according to the couple.

They say he took around $500 in cash, a box of jewelry.

He also took their cell phones and vehicle keys, but left them at the bottom of the driveway at the couple’s request.

Martin was charged with two counts of armed robbery, two counts of kidnapping, and one count of Possession of a Weapon during Commission of a Violent Crime.

He was arrested in Laurens County on the same day as the incident that happened in Oconee County.

Martin was denied bond on all charges and remains in custody at this time at the Detention Center.

A hold has also been placed on Martin by the South Carolina Department of Corrections, the Clemson Police Department and the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.