Mauldin PD Join Online Campaign

(Mauldin) WSPA Mauldin police officers are taking part in an online campaign designed to raise awareness about their work and the reason they chose law enforcement as a career.

The campaign, called “Why I Wear The Badge” features officers listing the reasons they decided to join the force. A picture of the officer is then posted on the department’s Facebook page or Twitter account along with the hashtag #WhyIWearTheBadge.

“Everybody has a varying backgrounds, everybody has a different reason as to why we do this job,” said Sgt. Adam Lawrence with Mauldin Police. “And that’s what we’re trying to highlight with officers we have here at the Mauldin Police Department.”

The campaign was created by the International Association of Chiefs of Police several months ago. Mauldin Police Departments hopes to feature all of it’s 50+ officers by the end of the year.