Missing toddler’s mom arrested in Anderson

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – The mom of the toddler who went missing this morning in Anderson has been arrested.

Heather Knight, 25, is charged with unlawful neglect of a child.

The warrant says Knight left the boy unattended in their home at 3 a.m. without telling her father she was leaving.

It says that ultimately led to the 2-year-old leaving the home.

The warrant says the home was searched and they found a glass pipe commonly used to smoke illegal narcotics and two empty and 3 partially used spray paint cans inside the boy’s bedroom.

The toddler was found safe Friday morning.

The boy is in the custody of his uncle under a safety plan by DSS.

Anderson police say 9-1-1 dispatchers received a call about a toddler missing from a home on Bailey Street around 5:33 a.m.

Police say the boy’s mom told them that her son was missing. She said she went to the store around 3:30 a.m. to get cigarettes and left him with his grandfather.

When she returned home, the child was missing and his grandfather was sleeping on the couch.

She told police she looked for him and then called 911.

Law enforcement also checked with the boy’s father earlier Friday morning at his home in Gray Court, but the boy wasn’t there and the father had no information.

Helicopters and drones were also being used in the search.

Lt. David Creamer, with the Anderson Police Department, says the boy lives with his mom and grandfather in the home.

Creamer thinks they have only lived there for a couple weeks.

“You have a gully, a pretty deep gully, that’s probably less than 200 yards away. There is also swamp land.” Creamer said describing the nearby landscape.

Anyone with information is asked to please call Anderson Police at 864-231-2277 or CrimeStoppers.