Stray cat exposes person to rabies in Oconee Co.

OCONEE CO., S.C. (WSPA) — One person may have been exposed to rabies by a stray cat in Oconee County.

Health officials say the person was bitten on Jan. 22 after the cat appeared at their home in the Westminster area.

Testing by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) showed the cat was positive for rabies on Jan. 25. The person who was bitten has started post-exposure treatment.

DHEC tells people to contact animal control if they see animals in need.

“To reduce the risk of getting rabies, we recommend giving wild and stray animals their space,” Sandra Craig said in a statement. Craig is with DHEC’s Bureau of Environmental Health Services.

“Rabies is transmitted when saliva or neural tissue of an infected animal is introduced into the body of a healthy person or animal. Exposure can occur through a bite, scratch or contact with infected saliva to open wounds or mucous membranes such as the eyes, nose or mouth,” Craig said.

Every year, hundreds of people in South Carolina undergo preventive treatment for rabies after they are exposed to animals that have or suspected of having rabies, according to DHEC.

There have been five confirmed cases of animal rabies statewide this year.

The cat is the first animal in Oconee County to test positive for rabies in 2017.

In 2016, three of the 94 rabies cases in South Carolina were in Oconee County.