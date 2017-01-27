Students had counterfeit $100 bills say Newberry Co. investigators

By Published: Updated:
FILE
FILE

Several $100 bills were recovered from several students in Newberry Co., according to investigators.

Approximately $4,500 was recovered, but they think more bills are in circulation.

They are warning businesses and customers that may come in contact with these fake bills.

Sheriff Lee Foster says while the bills are not of great quality, they could easily be accepted especially if they company is very busy and time is not taken to inspect the bills.

Sheriff Foster described the bills as being of the newer series with the blue band, feather quill, and Liberty Bell on the front.

The counterfeit bills have faint pink Chinese writing on the front and back.

Anyone having information or receiving such bills should contact 803-321-2222 immediately.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s