Students had counterfeit $100 bills say Newberry Co. investigators

Several $100 bills were recovered from several students in Newberry Co., according to investigators.

Approximately $4,500 was recovered, but they think more bills are in circulation.

They are warning businesses and customers that may come in contact with these fake bills.

Sheriff Lee Foster says while the bills are not of great quality, they could easily be accepted especially if they company is very busy and time is not taken to inspect the bills.

Sheriff Foster described the bills as being of the newer series with the blue band, feather quill, and Liberty Bell on the front.

The counterfeit bills have faint pink Chinese writing on the front and back.

Anyone having information or receiving such bills should contact 803-321-2222 immediately.