Suspended LDHS basketball coach resigns

LAURENS, S.C. (WSPA) — Laurens District High School (LDHS) Boys’ Varsity Basketball Coach Ben Sinclair resigned Thursday night, school officials say.

Sinclair was ejected from a game at Greenwood High School on Jan. 20.

District Athletic Director Ed Murray advised Sinclair that he was being suspended from his coaching duties for the remainder of the basketball season and that his coaching status would be determined after the 2016/2017 season, school officials said in a news release.

At 9:32 p.m. Thursday, Sinclair submitted his letter of resignation as Raider head basketball coach.

Sinclair reportedly stated he was resigning for personal reasons and that “it is what is best for the players, coaches, and everyone else associated with the Laurens Raider basketball program.”

Sinclair praised assistant coaches, including Andre Lytes, Josh Dawkins, and Adams Dean for their commitment to the program and expressed his confidence in their ability to carry on in his absence. Coach Lytes will serve as interim head coach.

Sinclair will continue teaching at the school.