ANDERSON CO., SC (WSPA) – Bruce Ollis has stepped down as head football coach, citing personal reasons.

He says he hopes to continue in coaching.

Ollis posted a 15-20 record in 3 seasons with the Yellow Jackets, but the team was 14-10 the past 2 years.

He will remain as assistant athletics director until the next coaching opportunity arises.

Ollis has also been a head coach in our area for Polk Co. and Crescent.

Bruce Ollis steps down as Hanna HFBC, cites personal reasons. Hopes to continue in coaching. Will remain as asst. AD 'til next opportunity. — Pete Yanity (@pyanity) January 27, 2017