Upstate students raise $73k for Big Brothers Brothers Big Sisters

MAULDIN, S.C. (WSPA) – An upstate organization got a big donation to help further its efforts in helping local kids.

Big Brother Big Sister of the Upstate will receive $73,875.81 from Mauldin High School. Students made a check presentation during a basketball game Friday. It’s all part of the school’s spirit week.

Student leaders chose big brothers big sisters for their annual charity donation. Students worked to raise the money which will go toward things like operational expenses to help the group continue service children all across the upstate.

“They are such a big influence here at Mauldin High School so it just seemed right,” said Katie Young, Mauldin High Student Body Co-President.

“We serve the counties of Greenville, Pickens, Oconee, Laurens and Anderson,” said Lamont Sullivan, CEO Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Upstate. “These funds are going to really help us make a more impactful in working with kids and providing one on one mentor for them.”

Big brothers big sisters says one priceless donation they’re in need of are volunteers. Visit their website for more information.