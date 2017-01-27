Violent crash involving bus caught on video



SYRACUSE, NY (WSPA/CBS News) – A violent crash involving a bus and a pickup truck was caught on video, but luckily, nobody was seriously hurt.

Several passengers were treated for minor injuries while the bus driver was taken to the hospital for chest pain following the crash last Thursday in Syracuse, New York.

Syracuse Police say the driver of the pickup truck swerved to avoid traffic near the end of a ramp leaving Interstate 81 when he went off of the road and crashed into a Centro bus that was stopped at a traffic light.

The driver of the truck was not hurt but a passenger was taken to the hospital for chest pain.

No tickets have been issued following the crash.