Woman hits pole, says she had “a lot” to drink say Union Police

UNION, SC (WSPA) – Union Police say they were called to Lybrand St. near DD’s Food Mart for a vehicle that hit a light pole.

Police say the driver Brittany Chanel Brannon, 29, was trying to leave the scene when they got there.

They say she was behind the wheel of the vehicle and said everyone was okay.

She had slurred speech, according to the officer.

Brannon said she was driving and could not tell the officer what happened.

When the officer asked Brannon for her license, she stood up out of the car and was unsteady on her feet, according to the report.

They say she couldn’t find her license and appeared to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

The officer said there was a strong odor of alcohol coming from her and she was asked to do a field sobriety test.

After failing the first sobriety test, she refused to do any more tests, according to the officer.

They say she was asked how much she had to drink and she replied, “A lot.”

She was placed under arrest for driving under the influence.

Brannon said she was drunk several times, according to police.

She refused to give a breath sample.