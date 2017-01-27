Woman with meth passed out in car say Union Police

By Published:
Blair Elaine Fox
Blair Elaine Fox

UNION, SC (WSPA) – Union Police say they were called to Arthur Blvd. on 1/26 around 5 p.m. for a report of a woman passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle.

Dispatch told officers that the woman was trying to leave.

Police identified the woman as Blair Elaine Fox, 29.

Officers asked Fox to get out the vehicle and noticed that she had something in her hand.

They say it was a baggie with a small crystal-like substance that tested positive for meth.

Fox said she didn’t know what it was, according to the report.

Police say they arrested her and found more meth in her car after a search.

She has been charged with Possession of Meth.

