16-year-old girl gets to use taser on police officer

NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) – When a 16-year-old Newark girl was given four months to live, she decided to make a bucket list. This weekend, she gets to use a Taser on a police officer.

Alyssa Elkins was diagnosed with Leukemia several years ago. After a bone marrow transplant, she went into remission.

The cancer recently returned, and doctors said that there is nothing they can do. She was given four months to live.

Alyssa put together a list of things she would like to do during the time she has left.

For the third item on her list, right after getting a micro mini pig, Alyssa says she wants to use a Taser on someone.

The Newark Division of Police has volunteered to help her fulfill that part of her dream. Sunday afternoon at 1:30, Alyssa will be at Newark police headquarters and will be given the opportunity to use a stun gun on one of their officers.

Several officers volunteered, and one officer will be chosen to take the ‘five-second ride’ to help Alyssa accomplish her dreams.

Jeremie Elkins, Alyssa’s father, says that his brother, who is an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper, volunteered to be stunned as well.

More stories you may like on 7News

Man killed in Greenwood Co. crash One man is dead after a car ran into the back of a trailer hauled by a truck on Hitching Post Rd. Saturday morning.

Iran to ban US citizens in response to Trump’s order Iran says it will ban all US citizens from entering the country in response to President Donald Trump’s executive order limiting immigration…

Man killed in Greenville house fire Greenville, S.C. (WSPA) – One man is dead after a house fire late Friday night in the City of Greenville. According to the Greenville County…

Pelzer man dies from injuries in December crash A Pelzer man died Friday afternoon due to injuries from a crash that happened in early December of last year.