Crews responding to house fire on Martin Road in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON CO., S.C. (WSPA) – Several fire crews are responding to a house fire on Martin Road, according to Anderson County dispatch.

A call came in at about 3:25 p.m. Saturday.

Homeland Park, Flat Rock, and Starr Fire Departments are responding.

It is unclear at this moment if there are any injuries.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

