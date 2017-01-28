Heroin overdoses cause 3 crashes in NC town in a week

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WNCN/AP) — Police say drivers overdosing on heroin have caused three crashes in High Point in the past week.

Police Capt. Michael Kirk told media outlets that no one was seriously injured in the crashes, but two of the vehicles had children inside during the wrecks.

Kirk says in one crash, officers found two people passed out in the front seat of the wrecked vehicle and two children uninjured in the back seat.

Kirk says High Point has a serious heroin problem. He says the city saw well over twice as many overdoses from the drug in 2016 than the year before.

Kirk says many of the wrecks happen when people go somewhere private to use the drugs away from their homes, then try to drive back.

One crash happened Monday afternoon when David Presnell II, 23, overdosed on heroin and crashed his 2005 Saturn while his toddler child was in the back seat, police told the High Point Enterprise.

During the crash, Presnell first crossed the centerline of Baker Road then went across an exit ramp for I-85 Business before crashing down an embankment, the newspaper reported.

Presnell’s 14-month-old son was injured and taken to a Greensboro hospital for treatment, WFMY and the newspaper reported.

In another case the next day, a woman driving a vehicle with two children in the back seat crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer on West Fairfield Road on Tuesday afternoon, police told WFMY-TV.

Leigh Ann Snipes and Justin Earl Faw were unresponsive and were treated for a heroin overdose, authorities told the TV station.

Officials told WFMY that the two children were not hurt and are now in the care of a family member.

Snipes and Faw were charged with misdemeanor child abuse and possession of drug paraphernalia, WFMY reported.

Snipes was also charged DWI, driving with a revoked license, child restraint, and a safe movement violation.

