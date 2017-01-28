ID of man who died in house fire in Wellford

WELLFORD, S.C. (WSPA) – A man is dead after a house fire on Neighborhood Road, according to the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office.

They say 75-year-old veteran Larry Albert Gray died from thermal burns and carbon monoxide poisoning Friday morning.

The North Spartanburg assistant fire chief says the trailer was 40% consumed when they got there and they had it under control within minutes.

They say the fire appears to have been accidental.

