Iran to ban US citizens in response to Trump’s order

Hassan Rouhani
FILE - In this Sunday, Jan. 17, 2016 file photo, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani arrives for a news conference in Tehran, Iran. The end of nuclear-related sanctions and the flurry of diplomacy that led to the release of Americans held by Iran suggests a new era could be dawning in Tehran. That may well prove to be the case in time, both at home and abroad. But anyone hoping for rapid change is likely to be disappointed. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi, File)

Iran says it will ban all US citizens from entering the country in response to President Donald Trump’s executive order limiting immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries, according to an Iranian Foreign Ministry statement published on state media Saturday.

Iran is among seven countries whose nationals are barred from entering the United States for 90 days under Trump’s order.
The US ban is “an obvious insult to the Islamic world and in particular to the great nation of Iran,” the statement said.
