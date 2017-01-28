Judge bars US from deporting travelers with visas covered by Trump order

Associated Press Published:

NEW YORK (AP) — Federal judge in New York bars U.S. from deporting travelers with valid visas covered by Trump order.

More stories you may like on 7News

Michael Steven Williams, Jr.

Man killed in Greenville house fire

Greenville, S.C. (WSPA) – One man is dead after a house fire late Friday night in the City of Greenville. According to the Greenville County…

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s