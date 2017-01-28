Man charged with DUI after chase in Anderson Co.

By Published: Updated:
Da'Quan Ja'hei Young
Da'Quan Ja'hei Young

ANDERSON CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested after refusing to stop for a state trooper, resulting in a chase, according to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened at about 11:30 p.m. Friday.

Deputies say 21-year-old Da’quan Ja’hei Young has been charged with failure to stop for blue lights and DUI 1st offense.

He is currently being held at the Anderson County Detention Center.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

More stories you may like on 7News

Michael Steven Williams, Jr.

Man killed in Greenville house fire

Greenville, S.C. (WSPA) – One man is dead after a house fire late Friday night in the City of Greenville. According to the Greenville County…

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s