Man charged with DUI after chase in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested after refusing to stop for a state trooper, resulting in a chase, according to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened at about 11:30 p.m. Friday.

Deputies say 21-year-old Da’quan Ja’hei Young has been charged with failure to stop for blue lights and DUI 1st offense.

He is currently being held at the Anderson County Detention Center.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

More stories you may like on 7News

Man killed in Greenwood Co. crash One man is dead after a car ran into the back of a trailer hauled by a truck on Hitching Post Rd. Saturday morning.

Iran to ban US citizens in response to Trump’s order Iran says it will ban all US citizens from entering the country in response to President Donald Trump’s executive order limiting immigration…

Man killed in Greenville house fire Greenville, S.C. (WSPA) – One man is dead after a house fire late Friday night in the City of Greenville. According to the Greenville County…

Pelzer man dies from injuries in December crash A Pelzer man died Friday afternoon due to injuries from a crash that happened in early December of last year.