Man has heart attack, dies while sailing on Lake Hartwell

ANDERSON CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A man is dead after sailing with friends on Lake Hartwell, Independent Mail reports.

They report that the three friends were racing in three separate sailboats when one of the boats suddenly veered off course at about 3:00 p.m.

They say the man in that boat suffered a heart attack and died.

The Anderson County Coroner’s Office has identified the man as 54-year-old Michael Kloowyk, of Spartanburg, Independent Mail says.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

