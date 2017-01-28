Man killed in Greenville house fire

By Published: Updated:
bridwell-fire

Greenville, S.C. (WSPA) – One man is dead after a house fire late Friday night in the City of Greenville.

According to the Greenville County Coroner’s Office, Michael Steven Williams, Jr. 38 lived at the address on Bridwell St. where the fire happened.

Around 9 p.m. Friday night, fire department crews were sent to the house fire and found Williams, who was unable to escape the home.

Firefighters and EMS attempted life saving efforts on Williams, but were unsuccessful. He was pronounced dead at 11:47 p.m. outside of the burned home.

This case will continue to be investigated by the Greenville City Police Department and the Greenville County Coroner’s Office.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s