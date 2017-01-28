Man killed in Greenville house fire

Greenville, S.C. (WSPA) – One man is dead after a house fire late Friday night in the City of Greenville.

According to the Greenville County Coroner’s Office, Michael Steven Williams, Jr. 38 lived at the address on Bridwell St. where the fire happened.

Around 9 p.m. Friday night, fire department crews were sent to the house fire and found Williams, who was unable to escape the home.

Firefighters and EMS attempted life saving efforts on Williams, but were unsuccessful. He was pronounced dead at 11:47 p.m. outside of the burned home.

This case will continue to be investigated by the Greenville City Police Department and the Greenville County Coroner’s Office.