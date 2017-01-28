Man killed in Greenwood Co. crash

Greenwood Co., S.C. (WSPA) – One man is dead after a car ran into the back of a trailer hauled by a truck on Hitching Post Rd. Saturday morning.

According to the Greenwood County Coroner’s Office, Kevin Matthew Elliot, 27 of Greenwood was pronounced dead at the scene. He was a passenger in the car that struck the trailer.

According to SC Highway Patrol, a pickup truck pulling a trailer was headed east on Hitching Post Rd. in front of a four-door car carrying two people around 8:55 a.m. The truck and trailer attempted to turn onto a private driveway when the car reportedly ran into the rear of the trailer.

The victim was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. There are no reported injuries for either of the drivers.

This crash will continue to be investigated by the SC Highway Patrol and Greenwood County Coroner’s Office.