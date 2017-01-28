Officer fired for giving homeless man feces sandwich gets 2nd suspension

SAN ANTONIO (KXAN) — A San Antonio police officer fired in November 2016 for giving a homeless man a sandwich made of feces and two pieces of bread has been indefinitely suspended, or fired, a second time over a similar accusation.

According to the San Antonio Express-News, Matthew Luckhurst defecated in a women’s bathroom stall at SAPD’s Bike Patrol Office in June and “spread a brown substance with the consistency of tapioca on the toilet seat,” giving the appearance of feces.

Another officer was involved in the “prank,” receiving a 30-day suspension without pay.

The Express-News says Luckhurst is appealing both suspensions.

“It’s a disgrace to the department. It’s a disgrace to the badge. And it’s embarrassing that someone would do something like that, ever do something like that,” San Antonio Police Chief McManus said about the incident involving the homeless man. Luckhurst’s attorney had claimed the incident was a joke that got out of control.

