Officials request NC students who brought gun on campus be deported

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Department of Homeland Security has recommended two Millbrook High School students be returned to Central America following their arrest Thursday for having a gun on campus.

Franklin Mauricio Castillo-Diaz, 17, and Elsy Nohemy Diaz-Quintanilla, 17, were arrested Thursday after school officials and Raleigh police learned they were in possession of a gun on campus.

A 14-year-old student was found to be in possession of the weapon on campus Thursday. A juvenile petition will be obtained on the 14-year-old, Raleigh police said.

Officials seized a .380 caliber semi-automatic handgun and its ammunition from the 14-year-old without incident. A follow-up investigation revealed all three students were in possession of the gun at some point Thursday.

The weapon was not reported to have been fired, pointed, or displayed on school grounds, Raleigh police said.

Castillo-Diaz and Diaz-Quintanilla were each charged with possession of a firearm on school property. Arrest records show Castillo-Diaz faces an additional charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The Department of Homeland Security requested the deportation of the two 17-year-old students as it would serve an “important federal interest,” court documents show.

Castillo-Diaz is originally from Honduras and Diaz-Quintanilla is from El Salvador. Castillo-Diaz was in the U.S. illegally, documents say.

If released, both 17-year-olds cannot return to Millbrook until accompanied by a parent to meet with administration.

They may also not be in contact with the other teens involved in the case.

Court documents show Castillo-Diaz and Diaz-Quintanilla are in ninth grade at Millbrook.

