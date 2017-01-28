Pelzer man dies from injuries in December crash

Greenville, Co. (WSPA) – A Pelzer man died Friday afternoon due to injuries from a crash that happened in early December of last year.

According to the Greenville County Coroner’s Office, William J Woodson, 79 was pronounced dead just after 3 p.m. at North Greenville Hospital. Woodson was at the hospital since a single vehicle crash on December 6, 2016.

The report from the wreck says that Woodson was driving on Holland Ford Rd. at 6:40 a.m. when he lost control of the vehicle and struck a tree, overturning the car.