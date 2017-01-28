Runner going across US following Forrest Gump’s route

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A marathon runner from Liverpool, England is running across the U.S. retracing the route the character Forrest Gump in the famed movie.

He’s not even done but he’s already run the length of 85 marathons.

Rob Pope began running across the country last fall starting in Alabama and headed to the California coast.

“I just thought, well, I always wanted to run across America, so why not do something really special,” Pope said. “Maybe we’ll finish in the desert sometime in 2018 with like 100 people or so behind.”

He’s been documenting his journey through Instagram here’s a link to his page: https://www.instagram.com/run.robla.run/

More stories you may like on 7News

Man killed in Greenwood Co. crash One man is dead after a car ran into the back of a trailer hauled by a truck on Hitching Post Rd. Saturday morning.

Iran to ban US citizens in response to Trump’s order Iran says it will ban all US citizens from entering the country in response to President Donald Trump’s executive order limiting immigration…

Man killed in Greenville house fire Greenville, S.C. (WSPA) – One man is dead after a house fire late Friday night in the City of Greenville. According to the Greenville County…

Pelzer man dies from injuries in December crash A Pelzer man died Friday afternoon due to injuries from a crash that happened in early December of last year.