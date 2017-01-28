Wofford Falls at Western Carolina, 68-62

CULLOWHEE, N.C. (Wofford SID) – The Wofford men’s basketball team fell 68-62 at Western Carolina on Saturday evening. With the loss, Wofford falls to 9-13 on the season and 4-5 in Southern Conference play, while Western Carolina improves to 7-15 overall and 2-7 in conference action.

Fletcher Magee, who has scored in double digits in all of Wofford’s 22 games, led the Terriers with 21 points. Eric Garcia followed with 12 points, three rebounds and six assists. Ryan Sawvell added eight points while Cameron Jackson and Matthew Pegram each finished with six.

Both teams shot well in the first half with Western Carolina shooting 53.8% and Wofford shooting 47.8%, though the teams combined for 19 turnovers in the half. Western Carolina took a 31-28 lead into the locker room at the half.

With Western Carolina leading 38-34 in the second half, Garcia, Magee and Jaylen Allen hit consecutive three’s to give Wofford its first lead of the second half. The Catamounts took the lead back less than a minute later off of a jumper by Haboubacar Mutombo. Magee converted on a four point play with 39 seconds to go to cut the Catamount lead from seven to four but it wasn’t enough and ultimately Western Carolina held on for the win.

Three players combined for 42 of Western Carolina’s 68 points as Devin Peterson led with 16, Marc Gosselin scored 15 and Motombo followed with 11.

Wofford’s road trip continues as the Terriers head to Charleston Thursday for a showdown with the Citadel before facing Mercer Saturday in Macon.