3 children and their dad injured in Spartanburg Co. house fire

BOILING SPRINGS, SC (WSPA) – Four people are in the hospital after an early morning house fire in Boiling Springs.

Chief Scott Miller with the Boiling Springs Fire Department says the call came into dispatch around 12:50 a.m. about a house fire on 400 block of Abernathy Rd.

The Chief says four people, three children and their father, were in the home during the fire. Everyone escaped and one of them was able to walk to a neighbor’s house and call 911.

Two of the children and their father were taken to the hospital. The third child was flown to the JMS Burn Center in Augusta.

Chief Miller says all three kids are between 12 and 15 years old.

The chief says the house is a total loss and that there were no smoke detectors inside.

The Chief is asking for prayers for the family as they recover.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.