Bob Jones University to renovate 1 museum; close 2nd site

Associated Press Published:

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) – Bob Jones University is closing its world-renowned art museum on campus for two years for renovation and its museum in downtown Greenville permanently.

University spokesman Randy Page told The Greenville News (http://grnol.co/2kbq8Kp ) that the smaller museum off-campus just didn’t get enough visitors to stay open.

Page says the larger on-campus museum will close Feb. 18 for two years of work.

Bob Jones University has dozens of baroque paintings from European masters of the 14th through 19th centuries.

During the renovations, the university says it will loan some paintings to other museums, corporate headquarters and private homes of art lovers. The rest will go into special storage.

