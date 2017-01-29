2 hurt after driver flees checkpoint, crashes into trees in Anderson Co.

Anderson Co., S.C. (WSPA) – Two people were injured in a crash after the driver of the vehicle reportedly drove away from a checkpoint in Anderson County Saturday just before midnight.

According to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, a safety checkpoint was set up on Lewis St. Saturday evening. Around 11:57 p.m., a silver SUV was requested to pull over but took off, almost hitting a deputy.

The deputies at the scene did not initiate a chase but found the driver of the vehicle had crashed into some trees off the right side of the roadway.

The driver had to be removed from the vehicle and was taken to AnMed by EMS, along with the passenger.

There is no information at this time about the conditions of the driver and passenger, or what charges have been filed.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

