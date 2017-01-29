Lyft combats Trump’s travel ban, pledges million dollar donation

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A San Francisco-based ride service hops in the driver seat of the local protest against President Trump’s travel ban.

Lyft announced Sunday morning that they will donate one million dollars to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) “to defend our constitution.”

ACLU is a nonprofit organization “devoted to protecting the basic civil liberties of everyone in America.”

President Trump’s controversial order bans refugees from Muslin-majority countries.

Several travelers have been detained, possibly illegally, in airports across the country since he signed the order.

More stories you may like on 7News

2 hurt after driver flees checkpoint, crashes into trees in Anderson Co. Two people were injured in a crash after the driver of the vehicle reportedly drove away from a checkpoint in Anderson County Saturday just …

Travel ban has immediate effect, Clemson PhD grad detained in Dubai U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order Friday banning residents from seven countries in the Middle East from traveling into t…

Victim ID’d after fiery fatal crash in Anderson Co. One man is dead after his vehicle crashed into a utility pole in Anderson County.

Some trails still closed after Pinnacle Mountain wildfire Related Coverage Pinnacle Mountain Fire 100% contained Pinnacle Mountain Fire grows to 10,500 acres, rain brings relief PICKENS, S.C. (WSPA)…