Man killed after vehicle catches fire in crash

ANDERSON CO, SC (WSPA) – One man is dead after his car crashed into a utility pole and caught fire in Anderson County.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says the crash happened just after 5:00 a.m. on I-85 and River Rd.

Officials say the driver of the vehicle was attempting to use the off-ramp on Exit 39, when he crossed over River Rd and hit a utility pole. Officials say the vehicle caught fire after it hit the pole.

Investigators don’t know if the driver was wearing his seat belt at the time of the accident. The coroner has not identified the victim at this time.