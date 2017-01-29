2 arrested after fatal shooting at mosque in Canada, police say

Associated Press Published: Updated:

QUEBEC CITY (AP) – Quebec City police say people have died during a shooting at a mosque in the provincial capital.

Police did not say how many died in the Sunday shooting.

Quebec City police spokesman Constable Pierre Poirier said two suspects were arrested.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

More stories you may like on 7News

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s