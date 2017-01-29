2 arrested after fatal shooting at mosque in Canada, police say

QUEBEC CITY (AP) – Quebec City police say people have died during a shooting at a mosque in the provincial capital.

Police did not say how many died in the Sunday shooting.

Quebec City police spokesman Constable Pierre Poirier said two suspects were arrested.

