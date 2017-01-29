Travel ban has immediate effect, Clemson PhD grad detained in Dubai

Clemson, S.C. (WSPA) – U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order Friday banning residents from seven countries in the Middle East from traveling into the United States. The executive order was enacted Saturday, leaving some travelers stuck outside of the U.S. without a clear indication of when they would be allowed back.

One of the people affected by the executive order is recent Clemson graduate Nazanin Zinouri, who was visiting family in Tehran when the order was signed. Zinouri graduated from Clemson University in 2016 with a Ph.D. in Industrial Engineering while also working as a graduate research assistant for 3 years, according to her LinkedIn account.

The account says that Zinouri works as a data at Modjoul, a company that helps companies track workers and equipment to increase productivity.

This is the statement that she posted after finding out that she was not going to be allowed back into the U.S. for an unknown amount of time:

The President of Clemson University, James P. Clements, issued a statement on the recent ban:

“For those faculty, staff, and students who could potentially be affected by this Executive Order, we would advise that you defer any travel outside of the U.S. for the time being if at all possible.

If you have been affected by this Executive Order or if you have any concerns about travel plans for yourself, your family, students or employees, please reach out to either Tina Rousselot de St Ceran, director of international services (rrouss@clemson.edu), or Sharon Nagy, vice provost for global engagement (snagy@clemson.edu) or call the Office of Global Engagement at (864) 656-3614.

Our international students, faculty, and staff are important members of our university community. We will continue to monitor this rapidly evolving situation and keep the university community updated as more information becomes available.”

There is a planned demonstration at GSP Airport Sunday from 4-6 p.m. to voice objections to the executive order and show support for immigrants and refugees. The link to that event on Facebook is posted below, along with a statement from the page.

“We are planning to meet in the cell phone lot at GSP shortly before 4 p.m. From there we will walk to a spot near the economy lot. As far as we can tell, our right to demonstrate at GSP is protected as long as our speech is not hindering a legitimate government objective. So let’s keep this peaceful, non-obstructive, and non-threatening! IF we are asked to leave the premises, we will relocate to the sidewalk on Hwy 14 (in front of QuikTrip). Signs are encouraged. Please do not bring any weapons or anything resembling a weapon.”

Washington, D.C. (AP) – [all times EST]:

8:45 a.m.

Iraqis say they are shocked and disappointed with U.S. President Donald Trump’s executive order temporarily banning citizens from Iraq and six other Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States.

Halima Khalaf, 72, has been living in Washington state with her sons, daughters, and grandchildren for four years. She returned to Iraq earlier this month to attend her brother’s funeral and now fears she may not be able to go back to the United States.

In an interview Sunday, she said, “Iraqis are not terrorists, but friends to the American people.”

Baghdad resident Sarmad Salih Ahmed, who has been trying to resettle in the United States since 2014, said he’s “depressed” because of the order, which he says is against “humanity.”

Trump billed his sweeping executive order as a necessary step to stop “radical Islamic terrorists” from coming to the U.S. It included a 90-day ban on travel to the U.S. by citizens of Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen, and a 120-day suspension of the U.S. refugee program.

8:40 a.m.

Iran has summoned the Swiss envoy to Tehran over U.S. President Donald Trump’s executive order suspending the entry of refugees and citizens from Iran and six other Muslim-majority countries.

The semi-official ISNA news agency quoted Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Ghasemi as saying Sunday that the temporary travel ban is a “violation of mutual obligations, such as the 1955 treaty between the two countries.”

Iran and the U.S. have not had diplomatic relations since 1979 when Iranian students stormed the U.S. Embassy and took 52 Americans hostage for 444 days. Switzerland looks after U.S. interests in Iran.

8:35 a.m.

The leader of Britain’s opposition Labour Party says the planned state visit by U.S. President Donald Trump should be postponed until he lifts his travel ban on seven Muslim-majority countries.

Jeremy Corbyn on Sunday questioned the invitation for Trump to visit Britain later this year extended by British Prime Minister Theresa May during her visit to Washington last week.

He says he is “not happy” with Trump visiting “until that ban is lifted.”

Referring to “awful attacks on Muslims,” ”awful misogynist language” and the “absurd idea” of building a wall along the Mexican border, Corbyn says Britain should make it clear to the Trump administration “that we are extremely upset about it, and I think it would be totally wrong for him to be coming here while that situation is going on.”

8:30 a.m.

Dubai Airports, the operator of the world’s busiest airport for international travel, said it is “monitoring the situation” after the United States imposed a temporary travel ban on seven countries.

It directed customers with questions on the new visa policies to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection website or their booking agent.

The airport operator runs Dubai International Airport, which is the world’s third busiest overall and handles more international passengers than any other. It is the hub for Emirates, the Middle East’s biggest airline, which flies to 12 U.S. cities.

Emirates said in a written response to questions that “a very small number” of passengers were affected by the entry restrictions, without providing details. The state-owned airline said it helping those affected to rebook their flights or get refunds.

The carrier said none of its crew members, who are drawn from countries around the world, were affected by the change. Airline crew from the seven banned countries would also be subject to the ban if working on a U.S.-bound flight.

The airline says it has “made the necessary adjustments to our crewing, to comply with the latest requirements. Emirates continues to operate flights to the US as scheduled.”

The travel ban applies to Syria, Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Yemen and Sudan.