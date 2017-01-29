Volkswagen’s Audi brand to recall more than 576,000 vehicles in US

DETROIT (AP) – Volkswagen’s luxury Audi brand is recalling more than 576,000 vehicles in the U.S. for two separate defects.

Audi says 2013-2017 model year A5, A5 Cabriolet and Q5 SUVs with 2.0-liter turbocharged engines may have an electric coolant pump that can get blocked with debris. If that happens, the pump can overheat and cause a fire. The recall affects 342,867 vehicles.

Audi also is recalling 2011-2017 Q5 SUVs because the sunroof drainage system can allow water to soak into the foam surrounding the side air bag inflators. If that happens, the inflator could rupture and spew metal fragments into the vehicle. The recall affects 234,054 vehicles.

In both cases, Audi will notify owners and repair the vehicles for free. The recalls are expected to begin next month.

