Woman arrested for biting child at trampoline park in Greenville, police say

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman has been arrested after biting a child at Sky Zone Trampoline Park, according to the Greenville Police Department.

Police say 35-year-old Melanie Rose Johnson has been charged with Assault and Battery after biting an 11-year-old boy in the arm.

The incident happened at about 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The mom of the child filed a report on Sunday, and police say they have video of the incident.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

