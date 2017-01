Denny’s will temporarily close its three Upstate South Carolina restaurants for four days in early February in order to perform kitchen renovations and conduct staff training.

WHEN: Thursday, Feb. 2 through Sunday, Feb. 5

All three Denny’s restaurants will reopen at approximately 10 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 6

WHERE:

2521 Wade Hampton Blvd.

Greenville, SC 29615

2306 Reidville Rd.

Spartanburg, SC 29301

115 Sloan Garden Rd.

Boiling Springs, SC 29316