Clemson expanding nursing program with the help of GHS

Clemson University, in collaboration with Greenville Hospital System, is expanding its nursing program in Greenville.

They say it will more than double enrollment in Clemson’s traditional Bachelor of Science in Nursing program, to help meet the needs of nurses and bolster research in the Upstate.

They say it will help ease an anticipated nursing shortage that coud happen as soon as 2020.

The Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree program will expand from 352 students to an anticipated 800 in the next six years, according to Clemson.

They say they have only been able to enroll 8 percent of its applicants because of limited seats and clinical placements.

The new $31.5 million building at Greenville Memorial Medical Campus will be ready for classes in fall 2018.

They say the four-story building will offer a hospital-like environment with virtual reality IV simulators and high-fidelity human patient simulators, classrooms and offices.