Clemson pageant winner shares stage with contestant with Down Syndrome

Miss Clemson University View as list View as gallery Open Gallery From Christine Scott From Christine Scott From Christine Scott

The Miss Clemson University 2017 pageant is over, but people are still talking about what happened at the end of the event.

Viewers sent pictures to 7News showing the pageant’s winner Brooklyn Faye Garrett, 21, inviting her fellow contestant Sydney Davis to share her moment after she received the crown. Davis has Down Syndrome and is a sophomore at Clemson University in the ClemsonLIFE program.

Garrett is from Westminster and attended West-Oak High School. She is a junior at Clemson.

Her court consisted of: 4th runner up-Anissa Snipes, 3rd up- Aaliyah Cupil, 2nd runner up-Kelsie Fringer and 1st runner up-Carly Cook.