Clients of Upstate wedding videographer say he failed to keep up his vow to get them their video

Clients of an Upstate wedding videographer are fed up. They haven’t been able to get wedding videos they paid for and their calls are going unanswered. So 7 News and the Better Business Bureau went looking for answers.

Wedding videographer Brian Kelly told his clients the videos would take 2-4 months from the time of the last payment. But some couples have been waiting for more than a year and are very worried they will never see the cherished images of their big day.

Nick and Megan Noble got married in October of 2015. A year and 3 months later you won’t see any video, even though their parents paid two installments totalling $1900 to Kelly before the wedding day.

“We just want the video, we just want him to do the right thing,” said Franco.

With her son abroad, Lisa Franco says she has reached out to Kelly via email and phone countless times in the last six months with no response.

“It’s not right to do that to people. And to do it to our kids. My kid means the world to me and my daughter in law does too. And it’s just not right. He needs to be held accountable,” said Franco.

The Better Business Bureau has received 4 complaints on Brian Kelly Multimedia (which includes his wedding videos and other productions), all with a similar theme.

“Preceding the wedding, he’s very communicative, gives timelines, prices dates, but as soon as the wedding’s over that’s when it just kind of falls to the waste-side, and they’ve paid some over $2000. Most at least $1600. And then they just don’t hear,” said Courtney Beaty with the BBB.

Over the last several months the BBB has tried to contact Kelly through 8 emails, 4 phone calls, even one certified letter to his home, that they say he signed for, and with all of that, they still haven’t heard from him. Because of that, he has an “F” rating.

A recent New York Times article on Kelly’s business said he didn’t return their calls either.

So when he called us back, we asked the question his clients wanted to know: Will you make good on your contracts?

“Yes, it’s my responsibility to get the product to them. My wife has been dealing with health issues. But I’m not going to make an excuse. My goal is to get them their products as quickly as possible,” said Kelly.

He also said he would return the emails of clients affected to let them know the timeline.

“I hope he does make it good. I do, I really do, I hope his conscience will let him do the right thing,” said Franco.

The BBB provides these tips to avoid this kind of situation.