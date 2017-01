SPARTANBURG (WSPA) – Cooley Springs-Fingerville Elementary School in Spartanburg District 2 will dismiss class early Monday because of a power outage.

The school on Cooley Springs School Road in Chesnee will dismiss at 11:30 am according to the district. The power outage requires electricity to Cooley Springs-Fingerville Elementary be shut off for several hours for repairs.

Buses will begin taking students home at 11:30.

Parents may come and pick their student up as soon as they are able.