Easley woman pleads guilty in deadly DUI accident

GREENVILLE (WSPA) – An Easley woman has been sentenced to three years in prison for a DUI accident that led to the death of a man.

Sydnee Adora Jones, 20, pleaded guilty to DUI resulting in death for the crash in 2015 according to the 13th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Prosecutors say Jones was speeding on October 16, 2015 on Latham Road in Pickens County. We’re told she ran off the road and struck a utility pole.

The accident led to the death of Garrison Freeman, 20, who was a passenger in the car.

Blood tests revealed Jones had a blood alcohol content was 0.178 percent according to investigators. That is twice the legal limit of 0.08 percent in South Carolina.

Jones will have to serve three years probation and perform 100 hours public service employment after she is released from prison.