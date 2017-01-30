Elderly man, woman found in poor condition, caregiver charged say Greenville Police

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Police say they placed two elderly adults in protective custody after they were found in poor conditions in Greenville.

Police say they were doing a welfare check on an elderly couple on Pelham Rd. after a call.

When officers got there they saw their living conditions and called EMS and supervisors to get an Emergency Protective Order.

The warrant said the woman’s swelling to her feet was so severe that her skin split open.

The man had multiple skin abrasions, redness and swelling to his legs.

Medics found cockroaches coming out of her pajamas as well as her briefs stuffed with pads and toilet paper.

One of the adults was septic from an infection.

The warrant says Columbus Christopher is the primary caregiver.

Christopher, 40, is charged with two counts of Neglect of a Vulnerable adult.

Christopher told investigators the woman was prescribed Lasik for congestive heart failure, which caused her to wet frequently. He said he stopped giving her the medication, according to the warrants.

Neither the man nor the woman can care for themselves.

They were taken to the hospital.

Christopher is also a police officer at GSP International, according to a spokesperson for the airport.